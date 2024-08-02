For NFL kickers, new kickoff rules mean abandoning old habits, but also new opportunities

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

IRVINE, Calif. — New Orleans Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi says he's felt like a real estate agent when he's urging kickers to scrap their long-held, deep-ball approach to kickoffs and focus instead on "location, location, location." Most NFL kickers have spent their previous playing days blasting the ball deep. New NFL kickoff rules are forcing them to change. Coaches say the changes also could potentially create more opportunities for foreign foot-sport athletes. The rule now places the ball at the 30-yard line for touchbacks and at the 40 if the ball lands short of the 20 or out of bounds. The rule debuted during the Hall of Fame game between Chicago and Houston. Of eight kickoffs, one was a touchback.