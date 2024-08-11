Have You Seen This? Pet otter claims title of world's best snuggler

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THAILAND — I grew up with a bunch of cats. These felines were of the semi-outdoor variety, meaning they would come and go as they pleased. We might not see them for days on end, meaning they were probably up on the mountain enjoying an epic mouse-hunting trip.

While our cats didn't always have a big day-to-day presence in our lives, they usually appeared when I needed them most.

For example, they seemed to know right away when I was sick or feeling lonely. They'd slink out of the shadows and jump on my lap. They'd snuggle up and start purring with reckless abandon. It was wonderful.

But even those affectionate cats couldn't hold a candle to the cuddle powers of the pet in this video.

This is an Asian small-clawed otter named Cartel, the video shows. And, wow, it looks like this otter is the ultimate cuddle pet. I have no idea if it is legal to own, but if you ever find yourself feeling melancholy, maybe you should stop by the zoo or aquarium just to watch the otters. Perhaps their incredible snugglability will have a positive effect on you ... even through the glass.

Have You Seen This?