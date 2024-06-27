Woman sentenced to prison for 18 months for stealing an Amazon truck, packages

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing an Amazon truck and packages in Taylorsville.

Jaclyn Allred, 38, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced Monday to 18 months' imprisonment, with three years of supervised release, and was ordered by the court to pay $5,735.19 in restitution. Allred pleaded guilty in January to theft of interstate shipments.

Allred, aka "Giggles," stole an Amazon delivery truck that was loaded with packages at an apartment complex in Taylorsville in November 2021, according to court documents. The estimated value of the packages exceeded $1,000.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah said Allred admitted to entering the delivery van unlawfully while the driver was delivering a package and driving off with the van. She then removed the packages and distributed them to others at a church parking lot.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that collaborates with law enforcement and communities to reduce gun violence and other violent crime.