Provo nonprofit highlighted for helping adults with autism live independently

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

PROVO — If you have a child with autism, life after their high school graduation can look like a "big black hole," according to Barbara Yearsley. Or at least, that was how she felt when her son Garrett Yearsley graduated 16 years ago.

"We struggled after high school with what to do," said Alan Yearsley, Garrett's dad.

Garrett took some classes at Utah Valley University, practiced taekwondo and hoped he could eventually participate in a service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Yearsleys didn't know if he would ever live on his own.

Their game-changer was ScenicView Academy, a nonprofit transitional school in Provo for young adults with autism.

"Autism is lifelong," said Marty Matheson, executive director at ScenicView Academy. "There's a lot of resources when you're a child, but neurodiverse children eventually become adults."

To bridge the gap from childhood to adulthood, the academy has students stay in on-campus dorms. There, they learn independent living skills, such as how to create a menu, go shopping, clean, cook and live within a budget. Students also take classes, learn social skills and enjoy art, music and recreation.

When Garrett Yearsley arrived at ScenicView, he said it felt like he was getting his life started.

"Without ScenicView, I probably would not be doing what I'm doing right now. I might still be over at my parents' house, I might still not be able to drive," he said.

Now 34, Garrett Yearsley is a ScenicView alum. He has a job as a product assembler at Nu Skin and lives in his own apartment. He says he likes watching anime with friends twice a week, playing games online and serving in the community.

The academy hopes all of its alumni will be able to live independently, Matheson said. A big part of independence — and something that sets ScenicView apart — is ensuring every student leaves the program with a job.

The academy starts by giving students paid, on-campus internships. They spend three hours a day landscaping, working in the kitchen or doing custodial work. Eventually, students can move on to a three-month off-campus internship.

"They work with job coaches and professionals, get vocational training and skills, and get feedback on how they're performing and interacting," Matheson said.

One mother thought her son would never be employable after he alternated quitting and getting fired from McDonald's. At ScenicView, he found his niche in research — now he's a top researcher at a law firm in Salt Lake City.

ScenicView stands out in its field. There aren't tons of options for young adults with autism, and very few of them are as holistic as ScenicView.

People have taken notice. A film crew came to the academy Wednesday to film a documentary segment for "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid."

"We like to highlight cutting-edge, influential businesses," said Preston Olsen, a member of the Viewpoint film crew. "Obviously, these guys are doing something right."

Barbara Yearsley says she was amazed at the breadth and depth of ScenicView's offerings. She has a couple of pieces of advice for others parenting an autistic person.

"Trust the process at ScenicView," she said. "I think you have to begin this process with the end in mind."

And remember that your autistic child is capable of more than you might think. Barbara Yearsley had this "aha" moment years ago when she was cutting Garrett's French toast for him — something she did all the time, even though he was in seventh grade.

"Look at those routines and those systems that you've put in place," she said. "And think, 'What am I doing? Am I really interfering with his progress to independence?'"

At the same time, realize where your child needs help. The Yearsleys know some parents who haven't diagnosed or treated their children on the spectrum because they think it's a phase they'll grow out of, Alan Yearsley said.

"The earlier you can get them help, I think the better they do," he said.

Understanding about autism has come a long way in the 34 years since Garrett was born, the Yearsleys said. Even still, there's room for growth. ScenicView hopes insurance companies will cover more autism services for adults and that similar programs will open around the country.

"Like any other child, you want them to grow to their full potential," Barbara Yearsley said.