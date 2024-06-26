Brewers' Chourio continues productive June by hitting inside-the-park HR and making a diving catch

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 4:29 p.m.

 
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio has had a few months to adjust to life in the majors and now is starting to showcase the skills that made the 20-year-old one of baseball's top prospects. Chourio delivered perhaps the greatest highlight of his young career Wednesday, becoming the first Brewer to hit an inside-the-park homer since Christian Yelich did it against the Chicago White Sox in 2020. He later made a diving catch in right field during the Brewers' 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Texas Rangers. The 20-year-old Chourio is hitting .302 in June.

