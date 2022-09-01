UTA officer involved in shooting in Salt Lake City; long TRAX closure expected

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said they expect a long closure for an investigation of a shooting at 900 South and 200 West, at or near a TRAX Station.
Officials at the scene told KSL that the incident is a Utah Transit Authority officer-involved shooting. A tweet from the police department said no Salt Lake City Police Department officers were involved in the incident.
No public information officer is responding at this point.
