UTA officer involved in shooting in Salt Lake City; long TRAX closure expected

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said they expect a long closure for an investigation of a shooting at 900 South and 200 West, at or near a TRAX Station.

Officials at the scene told KSL that the incident is a Utah Transit Authority officer-involved shooting. A tweet from the police department said no Salt Lake City Police Department officers were involved in the incident.

No public information officer is responding at this point.

We are assisting @RideUTA Police on an investigation at 900 South 200 West. We expect an lengthy closure.



No SLCPD officers were involved with this incident.



Details will be released from UTA PD.



At this time, an SLCPD PIO is not responding.#slc#slcpd#saltlakecitypic.twitter.com/gdO6Ah6eq7 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) September 2, 2022

