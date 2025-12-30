US home prices rise by least since 2012 in October, government data shows

By Reuters | Posted - Dec. 30, 2025 at 9:20 a.m.

 
A for sale sign is shown for a residential home in Encinitas, Calif., July 25. Home prices rose in October at ​the slowest annual rate in more than 13 years.

A for sale sign is shown for a residential home in Encinitas, Calif., July 25. Home prices rose in October at ​the slowest annual rate in more than 13 years.

WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose in October at the slowest annual rate in more than 13 years, government data showed on Tuesday, a sign of improving affordability in the long-struggling housing market.

The Federal Housing Finance ⁠Agency said home prices rose 1.7% from ‌a year ‍earlier in October after climbing by an ⁠upwardly revised 1.8% ⁠in September. That marked the smallest annual price increase since March 2012, when prices first started rising after a five-year slump triggered by the global financial crisis.

On a regional basis, annual ‍price changes ranged from a drop of 0.7% in the lower Midwest to an increase of 5.3% in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Home price increases are now a fraction of what they were during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic, when widespread work-from-home policies sent the real estate market into a frenzy and prices rose at annual rates approaching 20%.

U.S. home ⁠prices rose 0.4% in ​October following a ⁠downwardly revised decline ‌of 0.1% in September.

