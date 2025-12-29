Vegas doughnut franchise expands to northern Utah; opening date set for American Fork store

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

AMERICAN FORK — Doughnut enthusiasts and those who enjoy outrageously decorated pastries will have another establishment to help satisfy their sweet cravings in just a few short weeks.

Pinkbox Doughnuts has announced that its first of two northern Utah locations will open on Jan. 17 in American Fork.

The new sweet spot takes over the building where Zaxby's was previously located, near the American Fork Main Street exit off of I-15.

Established in Las Vegas more than a decade ago, Pinkbox Doughnuts soared to popularity thanks to its founders, who wanted to merge creative and unique doughnuts with a fun and bright theme, according to a press release.

The franchise expanded across the state line in 2022, opening its first Utah location in St. George, which, according to Pinkbox Doughnuts, has become a "fan-favorite" among locals and tourists.

In 2024, Pinkbox Doughnuts announced plans to expand into additional areas of the state, opening stores in Sandy and American Fork.

Stephen Siegel, founder of Pinkbox Doughnuts, said a number of factors come into play when they are planning to open new locations.

"Bringing Pinkbox Doughnuts to new communities is an exciting journey that involves many things, from construction, permitting and extensive training, to ensuring every last detail delivers the full Pinkbox experience. Our commitment has always been to do it right, not rush it. Pinkbox isn't just a doughnut shop — it's an experience," he told KSL.com in a statement.

Siegel added that the excitement and anticipation across northern Utah has been great leading up to the opening of its newest location.

A reel posted on its social media platforms earlier in December signals anticipation among those who have patiently waited for Pinkbox Doughnuts to arrive on the Wasatch Front.

The franchise currently has just over a dozen locations, mostly throughout southern Nevada.

Siegel said everything Pinkbox Doughnuts does is about intentionality and driven by creativity. Adding that they strive for quality, flavor innovation and great customer service.

"From the drips and sprinkles on the walls, to the fun stripes on the floors, Pinkbox Doughnuts introduces a one-and-only modern-day donut shop offering America's most cherished dessert — doughnuts. We knew that we couldn't just offer any old doughnut. Pinkbox was designed to create a staple that people salivate over," a statement on its website reads.

Pinkbox says its stores seek to embody a fun, family-friendly environment that makes getting a treat magical.

The chain's American Fork store on 610 W. Main will have a grand-opening event planned for the launch date featuring a doughnut-eating contest and much more.

As for the Sandy location at 10235 S. State, Siegel said plans are still in motion, and they're hoping to open sometime during the summer.

"Utah has an incredible love for sweet treats, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Pinkbox Doughnuts to northern Utah," Siegel said. "Community involvement is at the heart of our brand, and we're thrilled to jump in through local partnerships and charitable events that truly connect us with the people who live here."