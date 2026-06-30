Utah officers to target boaters under the influence this Fourth of July weekend

CHARLESTON, Wasatch County — State law enforcement officers on Monday said they planned to step up patrols and enforcement at reservoirs and lakes over the upcoming July Fourth weekend to get impaired boaters off the water.

The effort will be part of the nationwide "Operation Dry Water," which focuses on "boating under the influence," according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

Ranger Chris Nelson said, like a car, it is illegal to operate a boat with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05 or higher, and containers of alcohol must be kept out of the driver's compartment and out of reach of the boat's driver.

"We're always watching and looking for these kinds of violations because of how dangerous they are," Nelson said during an interview with KSL, as he patrolled Deer Creek Reservoir on Monday afternoon. "The No. 1 factor in recreational boating fatalities is alcohol and drug use."

Nelson said while it wasn't illegal for boat passengers to consume alcohol at Utah's reservoirs and lakes, rangers discouraged everyone from drinking while on the water.

"DUIs, accidents, fatalities are totally preventable," Nelson said. "The best way to reduce alcohol related fatalities and incidents is: Don't drink at all when you're on the water as a passenger or as an operator."

According to Nelson, the division works to reduce BUIs, or DUIs on the water, through education, compliance checks and enforcement.

He said routine compliance checks can sometimes lead to the discovery of more significant problems, and rangers will be stepping up compliance checks from July 3 to July 5.

"From us, you can see an increased effort this weekend to do compliance checks to check vessels for safety equipment such as life jackets, fire extinguishers, horns, those types of devices — particularly looking for DUI and alcohol offenses on the water," Nelson explained.

He said boaters should not be surprised this holiday weekend if they are approached by state law enforcement for one of these checks, and he urged people not to operate boats while impaired.

"It will affect your driver's license; there are heavy fines associated with it, and it may end you up in jail for the night," Nelson said. "It's nothing you want to have happen on a holiday weekend."