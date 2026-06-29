1 dead, 3 injured in Rich County construction accident

WOODRUFF, Rich County — One person is dead, and three others were injured after a construction accident near the Wasatch Ridge area of Monte Cristo on Monday morning.

A 56-year-old man died as a result of the accident, according to a Rich County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The sheriff's office was notified that a construction worker was stuck underneath the roof trusses of a cabin he was working on at 11:02 a.m., according to the post.

"According to the preliminary investigation, construction contractors were installing roof trusses when a sudden gust of wind caused multiple trusses to collapse," the post stated. "The collapse knocked two workers from the roof and pinned another worker beneath a truss."

Along with the man who died, a 42-year-old man was critically injured and taken to the hospital via helicopter. Another 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The third injured member of the crew was treated at the scene of the incident.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Woodruff EMS, Randolph EMS, the Weber County Sheriff's Office, the Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Rich County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately made available.