Beaver suspends July Fourth celebration due to Cottonwood Fire

By Arianne Brown, KSL | Posted - June 29, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

 
The Cottonwood Fire in Beaver County on June 21. The city of Beaver decided to suspend Fourth of July celebration amid wildfire spreading in the area.

The Cottonwood Fire in Beaver County on June 21. The city of Beaver decided to suspend Fourth of July celebration amid wildfire spreading in the area. (Charis Stansell)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Beaver canceled its July 4th celebration due to the Cottonwood Fire.
  • Mayor Robinson urges residents to avoid personal fireworks to prevent more fires.
  • Robinson urges residents to celebrate with family and friends in other ways.

BEAVER — The city of Beaver announced Monday that it will suspend its Fourth of July celebration due to the ongoing Cottonwood Fire in the area. The city of Torrey in Wayne County also canceled its fireworks celebration as part of its annual Apple Days events for the same reason.

Beaver Mayor Matthew Robinson sent a letter to residents asking the community to support efforts by "refraining from setting off personal fireworks," adding that "every resource available is critical in reducing the risk of additional fires."

The Cottonwood Fire grew to over 92,000 acres over the weekend, claiming multiple cabins, structures and livestock, and has impacted families in Beaver and Piute counties.

Fires across the state have prompted the governor to issue a statewide fireworks ban.

"With our emergency resources and personnel stretched so thin, we feel this is the best decision for the safety and well-being of our community and those who work tirelessly protecting lives and property," Robinson's letter read.

The mayor said that even without the city holding a celebration, he encourages everyone to "take time to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's 250th with family, friends and neighbors."

"Check in on each other," he added. "Take care of each other. Now is a time to come together. The spirit of Independence Day is found in our time together, our gratitude for this country, and our support for one another. ... Together, we'll get through this and look forward to celebrating together again soon."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Arianne Brown, KSLArianne Brown
Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.
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