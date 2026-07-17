Why you may be seeing more bears in Utah this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — As more Utahns head to the mountains to camp, hike and explore this summer, wildlife officials say they're sharing the outdoors with bears that are on the move in search of food.

Bears are currently in an important feeding period, working to put on weight before hibernation later this year. As they travel in search of food, the chances of encounters with people can increase.

Bear encounters aren't limited to remote wilderness areas, according to Chad Wilson, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources game mammal coordinator.

"Camping is where it feels like we get a lot of conflicts in Utah," Wilson said, noting that bears are attracted to the smell of food.

Those same scents can also draw bears into neighborhoods near mountain foothills and other areas where bear habitat overlaps with people.

Wilson said one reason for increased bear sightings is the natural dispersal of young bears.

"They were in an area where there was just too much competition," Wilson said. "A lot of yearling bears, once they're kicked off by their mom when she has new cubs, they'll go look for new places."

Wildlife officials say dry conditions can also influence bear behavior. When natural food sources become harder to find, bears may travel farther and venture into areas where they are not commonly seen.

However, Wilson noted that wildfires can also create long-term benefits for wildlife. After burned areas begin to recover, new vegetation can provide nutritious food sources for bears and other animals.

If you do encounter a bear, wildlife experts stress that the animal is usually not looking for a confrontation.

Wilson said it's important to remember that most bears aren't interested in conflict, and neither are people. If you come across a bear, do not run. Instead, stand your ground, stay calm and make yourself appear as large as possible.

Officials also recommend properly storing food while camping and removing attractants around homes to reduce the likelihood of bear encounters.