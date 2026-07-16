Women's Disc Golf Championship tees off in Utah

By Tyrese Boone, KSL | Updated - July 16, 2026 at 1:48 p.m. | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 1:48 p.m.

 
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BRIGHTON — Utah's mountains are providing the backdrop for one of the biggest events in women's disc golf.

The 2026 United States Women's Disc Golf Championship is bringing 363 competitors from around the world to Brighton Resort and three other courses across the Wasatch Front.

For Salt Lake City athlete Tori Pasquin, the championship is a milestone moment.

"Twelve years ago, I threw my first disc," Pasquin said. "The second I threw my first disc, I was hooked. I loved it and been going after it ever since."

The 32-year-old is competing in her first major championship and said Utah's high elevation creates a unique challenge for players traveling from lower elevations.

"Figuring out the discs that they would normally throw down at sea level compared to here, they do completely different things," Pasquin said. "But for me, born and raised, I'm just used to the elevation."

This year's championship marks the first time the event has been held at nearly 9,000 feet above sea level. Organizers say 42 Utah athletes are competing alongside players representing seven countries.

The tournament features some of the top names in the sport, including defending champion Eveliina Salonen of Finland, current world No. 1 Silva Saarinen, and reigning world champion Ohn Scoggins.

The 2026 United States Women's Disc Golf Championship features a $60,000 purse, with competitors playing four rounds through Sunday.

For Pasquin, the biggest goal is enjoying the moment and connecting with other athletes who share her passion for the sport.

"Honestly just to have fun, and meet a bunch of new amazing women," Pasquin said.

The championship runs through Sunday at Brighton Resort and three other courses across the Wasatch Front. Fans can watch live coverage on the Disc Golf Network.

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Tyrese Boone, KSLTyrese Boone
Tyrese Boone is a morning reporter at KSL TV. Born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in Digital & Print Journalism. He is passionate about community‑focused storytelling.

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