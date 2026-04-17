Grantsville moves forward with plans to bring back its city rodeo

GRANTSVILLE — After what Grantsville officials called an overwhelming response to their recent survey soliciting feedback from the community about reviving the city's once-popular rodeo, plans are now in motion to bring it back much sooner than anticipated.

Grantsville will host its 1st Annual Memorial Day Rodeo next month during Memorial Day weekend, to kick off a bevy of events celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Mayor Heidi Hammond initially told KSL in an interview last month that if the city were to move forward with reinstalling its rodeo after an extended hiatus — it would be at least another year before the event takes place.

However, that timeline was significantly moved up after the City Council voted earlier this month to approve a contract for rodeo stock services with Weber County-based Broken Heart Rodeo Company LLC.

"When we got the results back from the poll and they were so overwhelmingly in support and in favor of the rodeo — and we had all this momentum and excitement about it, we decided to just make it happen," she told KSL on Thursday. "And I love a good deadline."

The two-night RMPRA rodeo happens May 22-23, packed with thrilling rides, exciting competition, a salute to military and first responders — and a host of food trucks and local vendors.

More than 600 people responded to the city's February questionnaire, in which the majority indicated they wanted a city-organized rodeo in Grantsville and would attend, pending affordability. Over 60% of respondents said they'd prefer the event to happen in late May at the rodeo grounds near City Hall, where it was previously held more than a decade ago.

"One of the things that we have found absolutely incredible in the community and the county at large is, we asked if people would be willing to support the rodeo in our poll, and they have answered that call," Hammond said.

Shelby Moore, the city's planning and zoning administrator said that after examining the survey results, organizers began seeking out stock contractors who could provide the necessary services for the competition.

Grantsville has secured financial support from more than a dozen local businesses so far to help cover the cost of the arena and the stock contractor.

"We all got excited after the last KSL report and the feedback that we got from the community — we were excited; we were ambitious," Moore said.

But with a little more than a month before spectators take to the stands, the rodeo grounds at the Grantsville city arena are in need of some much-needed TLC.

KSL visited the venue on Thursday, where work is underway to clean the bleachers, add gravel, install Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations and add more sand in the arena.

Grantsville officials want residents to feel involved in making the rodeo a success. Volunteers are invited to take part in a community cleanup day at the rodeo grounds on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers are also needed on both days of the rodeo.

Grantsville's rodeo was a cherished event that many who grew up in the city and areas beyond looked forward to each year, until it was discontinued in the early 2010s.

Hammond, a native of Grantsville, said she remembers how popular the event was growing up, and she's excited for families to be a part of building new memories at the rodeo.

"This, to me, is just kind of a nostalgic thing of bringing back something we haven't had for a long time. My own children are very excited about coming to the rodeo, because it's not something they've done," she said.

Moore, who has her own rodeo roots, describes it as a family function that brings communities together as no other event does.

"You get to bring grandma and grandpa, and you get to see your kids grow up and watch them learn how to care for the animals and enjoy being outside and enjoy competing — but also having their family support them," she explained.

Grantsville hopes next month's rodeo is the beginning of once again making it a yearly occasion.

"We really just want this to be a fun community event where they can come and enjoy themselves and go away (saying) 'I can't wait for next year,'" said Moore.

Those interested in volunteer or sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to visit the city's website for more information.