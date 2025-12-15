'Beyond excited': Olivia Favero of Weber County nabs Miss Rodeo America title

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

TAYLOR, Weber County — Olivia Favero grew up on a western Weber County farm, surrounded by horses.

"It's funny to say that I love to haul hay. That's quite the task. But I don't mind hard work at all," she said.

It's paid off. Starting at the age of 8, she parlayed her interest in horses and country life into participation in rodeo pageants, and last Sunday, she took the top spot in the marquee event in the category, earning the 2026 Miss Rodeo America title.

"I was beyond excited," said Favero, from the Taylor area in unincorporated western Weber County. She beat out 26 other competitors from around the country at the pageant, held in Las Vegas.

As Miss Rodeo America, Favero, 22, will represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Miss Rodeo America organization at events around the country through 2026. It'll essentially be her full-time job for the year. Most immediately, she'll carry the U.S. flag as part of ceremonial events at the National Finals Rodeo competition in Las Vegas on Thursday.

"During her reign, she will travel over 40,000 miles and appear at nearly 100 rodeo performances, as well as attend various schools, civic groups and special events to educate the public about rodeo, its sponsors and its opportunities," the Miss Rodeo America organization said in a statement. The elements of the Miss Rodeo America competition included a horsemanship contest, a test on equine science, interviews, public speaking and a fashion show.

Favero has two associate degrees from Weber State University and plans to pursue bachelor's and master's degrees after she fulfills her Miss Rodeo America obligations, using scholarship funds she's won in her pageant career. She had been working at Dallas Green Farm and Home in West Haven, but stepped down last year after winning the 2025 Miss Rodeo Utah pageant, which qualified her for the Miss Rodeo America contest.

Favero has taken part in pageants since she was 8 years old, garnering the titles of Miss Rodeo Utah, Miss Rodeo Ogden and Utah High School Rodeo Association queen, among others. She lives on the family farm in Taylor, where she honed her horsemanship skills, a key element of rodeo pageants. Moreover, she'd regularly attend the annual rodeo held in conjunction with Ogden Pioneer Days each July, watching rodeo and Miss Rodeo Utah pageant events.

"I really just started because I was a fan, and now I get to be part of the rodeos myself, which is really special," she said.

Her personal platform as a pageant participant, not required but important to her, is "enjoy the ride."

"I try and emulate that by being present in the moment and focusing on what I'm doing each day, not getting so carried away about the future and worrying about things that are out of my control," she said. "Enjoying the ride, to me, is enjoying where you're at and working hard towards your goals and what you want because it's certain that goals don't come without hard work."