Arizona teen honored for helping elderly woman with dementia in 100+ degree heat

By Cameron Polom, KNXV | Posted - July 12, 2026 at 10:05 a.m.

 
A 14-year-old Gilbert boy is being recognized by the Gilbert Fire Department and the Air National Guard after he stopped to help an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered miles from home in extreme heat.

A 14-year-old Gilbert boy is being recognized by the Gilbert Fire Department and the Air National Guard after he stopped to help an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered miles from home in extreme heat. (KNXV via CNN)

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GILBERT, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Gilbert boy is being recognized by the Gilbert Fire Department and the Air National Guard after he stopped to help an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered miles from home in extreme heat.

Royal Cothrun was riding his bike when he spotted the 75-year-old Theresa Morgan, who appeared confused and distressed. He moved her into the shade, contacted her family, and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

The woman had wandered miles from her home in roughly 103-degree heat.

Her son said he believes Royal's actions may have saved her life.

Royal was wearing recording sunglasses during the ride, capturing portions of the encounter as it unfolded.

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Cameron Polom, KNXV
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