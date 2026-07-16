Utah leaders donate care packages to deployed troops' families

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders and local businesses gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to donate 300 care packages to the families of deployed Utah service members, recognizing the sacrifices military families make while their loved ones are serving overseas.

The donation brought together Gov. Spencer Cox, the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, the Utah Food Industry Association, Associated Food Stores, Zions Bank and other community partners.

The care packages are filled with Utah-made products and other items intended to support military families during deployments.

"They certainly miss them for being gone, but there's other aspects as well. So, these types of donations, the type of food makes a meaningful difference," said Gary Harter, director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

The donation is part of Flavors of Utah, an annual initiative that showcases Utah-made products in Washington, D.C., while also creating opportunities to give back to communities across the state. Following Wednesday's event, volunteers transferred the care packages from an Associated Food Stores semitruck to Utah National Guard vehicles for distribution.

Cox said the effort reflects Utah's commitment to supporting both those serving overseas and the families waiting for them at home.

"We want them to come home. We recognize that their families are sacrificing, and so here we have Zions Bank and we have Associated Foods and the Utah Food Industry all stepping forward in big ways to help those families," Cox said.

Organizers said the care packages will be distributed to the families of deployed Utah service members as a reminder that communities across the state appreciate their sacrifice.