Netflix nods to nostalgia with new 'Little House on the Prairie' TV series

LOS ANGELES — For Australian actor Luke Bracey, joining Netflix's 2026 adaptation ​of the classic 1935 book "Little House on the Prairie" represents the return of a story that resonates across generations.

The show portrays a family in the 19th-century ‌American West that goes through ups and downs but ultimately holds on to its love for one another — a ⁠theme Bracey believes is timeless.

"It's no mistake, ​and it is no accident, that the ⁠story and the family are so loved by so many people for so long," ‌said Bracey, who plays ‌Charles Ingalls, the father of central character Laura Ingalls.

Both the "Little House on the ⁠Prairie" series and books are based on the ⁠real-life experiences of Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder, who drew inspiration from her own childhood in a pioneer family. The series of books was published in the 1930s and 1940s.

The story has also been adapted before, most notably in a 1970s television series that ran on NBC until 1983.

Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" follows the Ingalls ‌family as they navigate frontier life while engaging with settler-colonial ​and Indigenous narratives.

Alongside Bracey as Charles Ingalls, the Ingalls family includes Laura, portrayed by Alice Halsey; Crosby Fitzgerald as Laura's mother, Caroline; and Skywalker Hughes as Mary, Laura's older sister.

While the show highlights many heartfelt themes, Halsey reflected on the challenges Laura faced growing up as a girl in the 1800s.

"I think boys had more privileges," she said.

"Girls didn't have the same opportunities that boys had back then. Girls didn't ​get to learn as much as boys did," she added, noting that if she had lived in ‌Laura's time, she ‌wouldn't have ⁠been able to pursue many of the things she loves today.

The story of the pioneering family's struggles and successes is led by creator and showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine and has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 premiere.

"We got to make so ‌many amazing and just ​perfect memories last season, and now we get the ‌chance to go back ⁠and make more," ​Hughes said.

The eight-episode series arrives on Netflix on Thursday.