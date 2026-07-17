Have You Seen This? Cat and cobra engage in tense faceoff

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 3:29 p.m.

 
A cat and a cobra engaged in a tense showdown caught on video in China. The snake ultimately backed down and slithered off.

A cat and a cobra engaged in a tense showdown caught on video in China. The snake ultimately backed down and slithered off. (AccuWeather via YouTube)

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ZHOUSHAN, China — Talk about tense.

A cat and a cobra recently faced off in Zhoushan, China, and were caught on video by a passerby who stumbled upon the scene. The video shows the two critters, face-to-face in ready-to-attack mode, eying one another suspiciously. The snake lunges, the cat swats, but neither seems to make contact; the cat quickly dodges the snake's attempts to attack.

"The tense video shows the fearless cat standing its ground, locked in a direct stare-down with the venomous snake, which had raised its hood in a defensive posture," reads a social media post on the encounter by a Chinese journalist in Zhejiang, the province that's home to Zhoushan, the city where the incident occurred.

Don't worry — neither animal sustained injuries. The snake ultimately backed down and slithered off.

"It isn't afraid of the snake at all," one commentator on the scene says in the background as the action unfolds, her comments translated to English and shown as subtitles in one of the many versions of the video circulating. "It doesn't even see it as a threat."

Most viewers commenting on the video were impressed with the cat, particularly its fast reflexes. Several noted that he briefly looked back at one point, away from the snake, seemingly unworried. "Nothing beats a cat's fast-twitch muscles. Not even a cobra," wrote one.

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Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

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