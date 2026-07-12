Lightning sparks wildfire near Currant Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A new wildfire is burning in Wasatch County near the Currant Creek Reservoir on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Utah Fire Info stated that the Buck Basin Fire is located approximately 4 to 5 miles northwest of Currant Creek Reservoir near Heber City. It is approximately 30 acres.

Authorities with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said there have been no threats to structures or communities reported as a result of the fire. The wildfire was caused by lightning.

According to the Utah Fire Info, several first responders were on the scene Sunday, including two fire engines, two helicopters, an air tanker and a 20-person hand crew.

This story is breaking and could be updated