Man accused of starting Mountain Road Fire

OGDEN — A man was arrested for investigation of starting a fire that threatened homes in Ogden early Saturday.

The fire, now dubbed the Mountain Road Fire, quickly spread after starting Saturday about 12:49 a.m. in the area of 1100 North Mountain Road, according to the Ogden Fire Department.

With the help of more than 50 firefighters from multiple departments, the fire was brought under control after burning approximately 18.1 acres, according to the Ogden Fire Department.

According to a police affidavit, 51-year-old Justin Derald Hurd was arrested on Saturday for investigation of starting the Mountain Road Fire.

Events leading to Hurd's arrest included witnesses telling police they saw a black Dodge pickup truck quickly driving away from the area of the fire with no lights on, according to the police report.

By the time witnesses made their reports, the vehicle had already been stopped by a patrol officer who found a juvenile driving the truck, the police report said.

"(The boy) disclosed to the officer that he had been hiking with another male in the area and that the other male had offered him narcotics and had intentionally lit a small fire which quickly burned out of control," the police affidavit said.

Police said they discovered the truck belonged to Hurd and the boy was detained for further questioning. Hurd was later arrested after firefighters requested officer assistance when Hurd was being confrontational with crews working on the Mountain Road Fire, according to the police affidavit.

The boy was interviewed at the police station in the presence of his father. The boy said Hurd approached him around midnight while he was walking toward his father's house, according to the police report.

"(The boy) stated that (Hurd) appeared to be intoxicated, but offered to buy food and gas for his truck and to allow him to drive his truck for the purpose of going hiking on the trails near where the fire occurred," the police report said. "(The boy) further stated that approximately 20 to 30 minutes after they had begun hiking in the area of the Ogden Nature Trail, (Hurd) began making statements about offering to purchase narcotics for them to share."

While on their walk, the boy said Hurd tried to start a campfire with dry wood and a cigarette lighter, leading to a fire that quickly spread despite the boy stating that he and Hurd had tried to stop it, according to the police report.

"(The boy) further stated that due to the uncomfortable circumstances, he left the area in (Hurd's) truck, intending to return it to his residence and was shortly thereafter stopped by officers," the police record said.

Hurd repeatedly denied starting the fire to police, saying he didn't know who set the fire, but it was likely set by other people he saw running from the area, according to the police report.

"(Hurd stated) that he made attempts to control or contain the fire by kicking at it, trying to stomp it out, and clearing brush away from the area, but that he was unable to stop the fire's spread," the police affidavit said. "When asked why he (had) not made any calls to 911 to report the fire, Justin was unable to provide a reason."

Trails in the area of the fire were still closed on Sunday and were expected to reopen by Tuesday, according to the Utah Fire Info.

Trails on the #mountainroadfire are closed until Tuesday morning. This is so firefighters can continue to work safely and ensure the fire area is safe for others. Thanks!!! pic.twitter.com/JyKy0ThjT8 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 12, 2026

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Ogden Fire Department.