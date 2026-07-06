State tax officials push back against Ogden Valley's efforts to boost taxes

SALT LAKE CITY — In rebuffing Ogden Valley officials' lawsuit seeking authority to pursue a property tax hike, state tax officials emphasize provisions of the state's taxation system and precedent.

The Jan. 1 deadline that Ogden Valley officials missed that's at the center of the dispute "is the linchpin of the timing of Utah's property tax system. The date is set forth in the Utah Constitution and in multiple places in Utah's property tax code," the Utah State Tax Commission said in court documents it supplied to KSL.

To deviate from the deadline, the tax commission court filing goes on, "opens the door to other entities making the argument and upending the property tax assessment and truth-in-taxation process which (has) numerous deadlines."

The new Weber County city came into being last January, and its leaders seek a massive 506% property tax hike for the 2026-2027 fiscal year to offset lower-than-anticipated inflows of tax revenue. State officials, however, say the city can't pursue the increase because of the missed Jan. 1 deadline, which led the city to file its lawsuit in 2nd District Court in Ogden in early June.

Ogden Valley officials argue state law supersedes the administrative regulations tax officials cited in rebuffing the push for a tax hike, and the case continues to wind its way through court. Tax commission officials, however, noted the "constitutional foundation" Utah lawmakers have built upon in granting the tax commission authority.

"The Utah Supreme Court has consistently recognized the breadth of this authority," the tax commission said in a June 29 court filing opposing Ogden Valley's motion for a temporary restraining order allowing it to pursue a tax hike as the matter is resolved.

At issue is a tax commission rule that taxing entities "must exist" as of Jan. 1 of a tax year in order to pursue property tax hikes during that period, according to the tax commission's filing last week. Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office officials issued the certificate of incorporation for the city on Jan. 2, a day after the deadline, and incorporation documents weren't formally recorded until Jan. 9.

"The public interest is served by preserving the integrity, predictability and uniformity of the lien-date and certified-rate framework that protects taxpayers, creditors, counties and taxing entities," the tax commission argues. It went on, saying its approach "advances transparency and uniformity across all taxpayers and entities in the state."

Judge Catherine Conklin, the Ogden judge who has been overseeing the matter, granted the city's request for a temporary restraining order, which allows it to take the preliminary steps toward increasing taxes. But that's not a definitive resolution, and the case isn't settled. The sides were to have appeared before the judge last Thursday, but the hearing was cancelled, and tax commission officials have asked that the case be assigned to a tax judge.

In the absence of a property tax hike, Ogden Valley officials have said they'd instead pursue implementation of a transportation utility fee to help cover expected road maintenance costs and reduce spending elsewhere. The 506% tax hike if ultimately implemented would boost taxes on a home valued at $1.22 million, the average, from $106.90 to $647.43 a year.