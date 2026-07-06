Democratic Party leaders urge Platner to end Senate campaign amid sexual assault allegations

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WASHINGTON, July 6 — Democratic Party leaders on Monday called on Graham Platner to withdraw as their nominee to run against Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, after media reports ​that a woman accused him of forcibly having sex with her nearly five years ago.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who heads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said in a statement: "The DSCC will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on ‌the ballot."

Earlier, Platner denied the accusations and said in a statement: "We are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward." He did not indicate whether he was considering suspending or ending his campaign.

Collins' seat is ⁠one of the most closely watched targets in Democrats' drive to win majority control ​of the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. Republicans currently hold 53 ⁠Senate seats, while Democrats have 47. They would need a net gain of four seats to take over the 100-member chamber.

Politico first reported that a woman accused Platner of ‌forcing her to have sex with him ‌nearly five years ago. CNN followed with a report that the woman accused him of entering her home without permission and raping her ⁠while he was intoxicated.

Within hours of the reports' publication, Democratic Party leaders in Maine called on Platner to ⁠drop out while members of Congress withdrew their support for his candidacy.

PLATNER ALLIES WITHDRAW SUPPORT

"Maine Democratic Party leadership is calling on Graham Platner to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate," state party Chair Charlie Dingman, Vice Chair Imke Schessler and Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson said in a statement on X.

They cited multiple women making "serious, credible allegations" against Platner. "Today's statements take those allegations even further," the three officials wrote.

The Democratic Party can replace Platner on the November ballot if he drops out before July 13, according to state law. The state party would then have until July 27 to settle on a replacement nominee.

Politico said ‌the woman detailed the allegation in three interviews. It said it also reviewed documents including emails between the woman and ​her therapist and others.

It was unclear whether Maine Governor Janet Mills, who had been running for the Senate seat but suspended her campaign earlier this year amid Platner's surge in fundraising and polling, would rejoin if he left the race.

Mills' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the media reports, several influential Democrats withdrew their backing of Platner's quest for the Senate seat.

"I've been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line," U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, said in a post on X.

"These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement," said Khanna, a prominent progressive in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, also withdrew his endorsement.

Collins, a ​long-serving senator and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said: "These allegations are appalling. Nevertheless, it is not up to me to choose the Democratic nominee for Senate."

Platner has denied past allegations of misconduct with women. He ‌has also said ‌he has covered over a Nazi-linked ⁠tattoo and that when he got the tattoo he was unaware of the Nazi significance.

Politico reported that the accuser, Jenny Racicot, had an on-and-off relationship with Platner. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Racicot for comment.

"One of the reasons I didn't come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person," the report quoted her as saying. "I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is ‌as a person."

Democrats have several options in addition ​to Mills they could turn to as a replacement for Platner if he drops out.

Other Democrats ‌who ran in statewide races in last month's ⁠Maine primary include Nirav Shah, a ​former state health director, Troy Jackson, a former state Senate president, and Shenna Bellows, the current secretary of state.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Jasper Ward, David Morgan and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Edmund ​Klamann and Kate Mayberry)