Hoover Dam receives patriotic glow-up for America 250

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — One of the U.S.'s more iconic dams received a patriotic makeover during the holiday weekend, and visitors can view it all the way up to the nation's big anniversary this July.

A red, white and blue lights display hovered over a massive 300-foot-long and 150-foot-wide American flag draped over the Hoover Dam on Monday, following a ceremony that featured Arizona and Nevada leaders.

However, the colorful display is planned at the Hoover Dam every night, weather permitting, until July 4, as part of the nation's America 250 celebrations, honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It's part of a partnership between the Bureau of Reclamation and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"Celebrations like tonight's highlight the values that bind us: service, sacrifice, and the enduring belief that we can build a better future together. It is a fitting tribute on Memorial Day as we honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country," said Genevieve Johnson, acting regional director of the Bureau of Reclamation, during Monday's ceremony.

Many of those who attended, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, reflected on the dam's place in American history as the perfect location for the display.

President Herbert Hoover signed a proclamation in 1929 that allowed the Colorado River Compact to take effect, finalizing the agreement of water between Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Ground broke on the dam at the Arizona-Nevada border a year later, and it was ultimately dedicated in 1935, two years before its hydroelectric generators were online, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum points out.

Construction officially ended in March 1936. It was, at the time, the tallest dam in the world, standing at 726 feet tall.

The dam was also constructed during the middle of the Great Depression, and while Six Companies Inc. handled the project's completion, the Civilian Conservation Corps — a public program that gave jobs to millions of unemployed Americans across the U.S. — built out the Lake Mead National Recreation Area infastructure around the massive reservoir created by the dam. It remains the nation's largest reservoir today.

"Hoover Dam has stood as one of the greatest engineering achievements in American history. It represents determination, ingenuity, hard work and the willingness of Americans to take on challenges that once seemed impossible," Lombardo said.

How to view the Hoover Dam display

For the next several weeks, people can view it in a new light. More than 550 automated LED lights, lit by the power generated by the dam, and 126,200 feet of wire were installed for the America 250 display. Thirty lighting technicians worked on the installation, as well.

The display was topped with a flag, which was previously used before Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders football games. Five days of sewing preparation were required before it was placed on the dam, as it weighs approximately 2,000 pounds.

The Hoover Dam is lit up in red, white and blue with a 300-foot-wide and 150-foot-tall American flag at the center on Monday. Weather depending, the display will be in place every night through July 4. (Photo: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

Organizers say it's the "most ambitious long-duration installation" ever put together at Hoover Dam. It'll come down after the nation's 250th birthday.

Visitors can purchase guided or self-guided tour tickets online, at the dam or at any authorized vendor in the U.S. Tickets range from $15 to $40 per person; it's free for children 3 or younger.

People can also view it from the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, which is free to access in the area.