Unlicensed motorcyclist arrested following chase reaching 123 mph, troopers say

OREM — A 20-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist was arrested Thursday and accused of leading police on multiple chases — at one point reaching a speed of 123 mph while trying to get away.

Jasia Zade Edward Vannorden, of St. George, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of failing to stop for police, assault on an officer, driving on a denied license, two counts of reckless driving and other potential charges.

Vannorden was first spotted by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Thursday afternoon on southbound I-15 in the Provo area.

"I observed a black bullet bike with a red stripe on the left fender traveling at a high rate of speed. (Radar) confirmed the vehicle's speed at 105 mph," a police booking affidavit states. The trooper also noted that the motorcycle did not have a license plate.

When the trooper attempted the pull the motorcyclist over, he accelerated and weaved in and out of traffic, according to the affidavit. The trooper terminated his chase for safety concerns.

Traffic cameras, however, picked up the motorcycle a short time later on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork.

"I was informed the motorcycle had made a left turn onto Canyon Creek Parkway to travel north," the trooper wrote. The trooper spotted the motorcyclist and again tried to pull him over, but he instead got back into northbound I-15.

"I was directly behind the motorcycle, and he continued to accelerate. I informed dispatch that I was in pursuit of the motorcycle. As he was traveling in lane three, he reached speeds above 123 mph as he began pulling away from me, increasing the gap," the affidavit states.

The motorcycle moved across several lanes and then "began to lane split … at a high rate of speed. The rider was demonstrating very reckless behavior and disregard for the safety of other persons around him," the arrest report alleges.

Several troopers were now involved in trying to stop the rider as he exited the freeway in Orem. When Vannorden reached a red light at 400 South and Geneva Road, a trooper got out of his car and tried to arrest him.

"However, the rider began to accelerate and ran over the trooper's foot with the tire of its vehicle. The trooper then tackled the rider off the motorcycle and onto the ground. During the process, the motorcycle struck a silver SUV. As the motorcycle rider was thrown to the ground, he continued to resist arrest and not voluntarily give us his hands to place him in handcuffs. At one point, a trooper's head was struck by the motorcycle rider's helmet that he had on as he continued to resist," according to the affidavit.

After Vannorden was finally taken into custody, UHP troopers that he had a suspended license, did not have a motorcycle endorsement and that his bike was not registered, the affidavit states.