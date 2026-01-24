Lehi man sent to prison for fraudulently obtaining ATVs, trucks and e-bikes in latest conviction

PROVO — A man previously sentenced to jail for multiple fraud charges was sentenced in another case to prison last week for obtaining e-bikes, ATVs and trucks fraudulently from businesses across Utah.

Dalton Slangerup, 32, pleaded guilty in the case on Dec. 3 to two counts of issuing a bad check and three counts of theft over $5,000. In a statement at that point, he admitted to writing bad checks to businesses in Brigman City, Tremonton, Ogden, Clearfield, South Jordan, West Jordan, Bluffdale, West Valley City and Cedar City to obtain e-bikes, trucks and all-terrain vehicles.

He admitted that when confronted about a bad check, he would claim he would wire money or send a cashier's check and show screenshots of what he claimed was in his bank account.

Slangerup was ordered by 4th District Judge Thomas Low on Jan. 14 to five terms of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison, but he ordered that the terms could be served at the same time. He also ordered the man to pay back $246,983.71 to the many victims in the case.

He was charged on June 13, days after he was sentenced to jail in previous cases, with 30 different second-degree felonies. Of those, 25 were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Slangerup agreed as part of his plea deal that he would still pay back money owed to the alleged victims in each of the dismissed counts. He also agreed to register with the White Collar Crime Registry.

In his last sentencing, Low suspended prison sentences based on recommendations from both sets of attorneys, despite noting that cases like this "scream prison." He told Slangerup his intention was that the man would be poor and "live like a pauper" until his victims are made whole.

Slangerup still has pending cases. In 6th District Court, he was ordered to stand trial on Jan. 14 for four counts of issuing a bad check, a second-degree felony. In 5th District Court, he is charged with two counts of identity fraud, a second-degree felony. And he was charged earlier this month with communications fraud, a third-degree felony, in 3rd District Court.