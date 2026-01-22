Sandy man accused of stabbing grandmother is charged

SANDY — A Sandy man accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple times has been charged.

Andrew Miguel Gutierrez, 18, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 11, at an apartment near 200 West and 9000 South, a woman was in her bedroom when she heard the victim scream, "Andrew no" and "Andrew don't," followed by the sounds of "a loud bang," according to charging documents.

A teenager said he saw his grandmother fall to the ground and Gutierrez drop a knife and run out of the residence, the charges state. Another witness told police that "the knife is the biggest kitchen knife they have."

The 54-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where "medical staff estimated she was stabbed 6-8 times in the abdomen, chest and arm…some of which lacerated major organs, including her left lung, spleen, pancreas and suffered significant blood loss," according to the charges.

The woman underwent "life-saving surgery" and "is still recovering from her injuries," the charges continue.

Police located Gutierrez near 9000 South and State and took him into custody.

"By all accounts, the defendant was unprovoked when he attacked the victim," according to charging documents.