Sandy man accused of stabbing grandmother is charged

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 22, 2026 at 12:51 p.m.

 
An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple time has been charged.

An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple time has been charged. (Nomad_Soul, Shutterstock)

Save Story

SANDY — A Sandy man accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple times has been charged.

Andrew Miguel Gutierrez, 18, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 11, at an apartment near 200 West and 9000 South, a woman was in her bedroom when she heard the victim scream, "Andrew no" and "Andrew don't," followed by the sounds of "a loud bang," according to charging documents.

A teenager said he saw his grandmother fall to the ground and Gutierrez drop a knife and run out of the residence, the charges state. Another witness told police that "the knife is the biggest kitchen knife they have."

The 54-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where "medical staff estimated she was stabbed 6-8 times in the abdomen, chest and arm…some of which lacerated major organs, including her left lung, spleen, pancreas and suffered significant blood loss," according to the charges.

The woman underwent "life-saving surgery" and "is still recovering from her injuries," the charges continue.

Police located Gutierrez near 9000 South and State and took him into custody.

"By all accounts, the defendant was unprovoked when he attacked the victim," according to charging documents.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  