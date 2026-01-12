Sandy man accused of stabbing grandmother multiple times

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SANDY — An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother in Sandy multiple times.

Andrew Miguel Gutierrez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children.

Sandy police were called to an apartment near 200 West and 9000 South on Sunday.

"Officers entered the apartment to render aid to (a woman) and found that she had been stabbed in her left arm and chest a total of about 8 to 10 times. Officers noted a bloodied chef's knife and blood on the floor of the kitchen with more blood in the master bedroom and bathroom," according to a police booking affidavit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery. An update on her condition was not immediately available Monday.

After the altercation, witnesses saw Gutierrez — the woman's grandson — with a knife in his hand and he was chased out of the apartment, the affidavit states. Police located Gutierrez near 9000 South and State and took him into custody.

"Officers also learned that Gutierrez has recently been released from the Utah State Hospital for mental-related issues," according to the affidavit.

This story may be updated.