Farmington man sentenced to jail for stalking Salt Lake City mayor

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man was ordered to spend two months in jail for stalking Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall last year.

Jason Guy Rogers, 45, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for one day served, according to state court records. His sentence began directly after a court hearing on Thursday.

Rogers was also ordered not make contact with Mendenhall, either in person or through phone, computer or mail. He is not allowed to enter any property associated with her, including her place of employment at the Salt Lake City-County Building, while she remains the mayor, as well as any future places of employment, the records note. The order applies to other members of her family, as well.

Thursday's hearing came a little more than a month after Rogers pleaded guilty to stalking, a class A misdemeanor, in 2nd District Court.

He was initially charged in May 2025, after Davis County prosecutors alleged that he wrote "time for action" on a social media post before showing up at the Salt Lake City-County Building and trying to enter some of the building's side doors on May 20, 2025. It occurred hours after Farmington police had asked him about a series of threatening online posts directed at Mendenhall and her family from an account police had linked to him.

The series of posts, prosecutors said, started shortly after Mendenhall unveiled three new LGBTQ- and Juneteenth-related city flags that Utah's capital city adopted to bypass a law barring the city from flying certain flags. "When you see her and her family, end them immediately," one of the posts read.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall stands next to Salt Lake City's four new flags as she addresses reporters inside the Salt Lake City-County Building on May 6, 2025. (Photo: Carter Williams, KSL.com)

Farmington police said Rogers had told them he was upset about the flag, but claimed his account had been hacked when they asked him about the posts.

He ultimately admitted that he "intentionally or knowingly (engaged) in a course of conduct directed at a specific individual," but knew that the conduct "would cause a reasonable person to fear for the individual's own safety," as well as the details outlined in the charging documents, according to his plea agreement.