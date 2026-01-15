Former Salt Lake County judge pleads guilty to sexual battery

FARMINGTON — Former 3rd District Judge William Kendall pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges that led to calls for him to step down and his eventual resignation.

Kendall pleaded guilty to reduced charges of sexual battery and attempted distribution of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors, as part of a plea in abeyance plea deal.

The charges against him will be dismissed in 18 months rather than be entered as convictions if he meets certain conditions, including no other law violations, has no contact with the victim, writes a "sincere apology letter," and continues counseling.

He also agreed to pay a plea in abeyance fee of $1,000.

William Kendall, 54, stepped down as a 3rd District Court judge in April due to the charges alleging he touched a woman inappropriately over her clothing without her consent at a party in his home on Feb. 21, 2025, and provided a "weed pen" to a second woman.

His charges, which were transferred to the 2nd District Court, were originally forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; distribution or arranging to distribute a drug, a third-degree felony; plus marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors. Kendall's plea deal dismissed the two class B misdemeanors and reduced the felony charges to misdemeanors.

A hearing is scheduled on April 13 before 2nd District Judge Ronald Russell to review his progress.