Utah man accused of shooting at police vehicle charged with 5 counts of attempted murder

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SPANISH FORK — A Spanish Fork man accused of shooting at a SWAT team's armored vehicle after officers had responded to a domestic violence incident is facing several felony charges.

Allan Victor Searl, 58, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with five counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, aggravated assault with serious injury and causing property damage, second-degree felonies; and aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and three counts of discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies.

On Jan. 3, Spanish Fork police were called to 831 S. 1520 East on a report of a domestic violence incident. A woman told emergency dispatchers that her husband, Searl, "had been drinking and was trying to hurt her," according to police.

Prosecutors further note in their charging documents that Searl and his wife had been having marital problems since November, "as a result of his drinking, and (his wife) had been living elsewhere." On Jan. 3, she brought their vehicle to the house so he could use it.

But the woman and Searl got into an argument. As she attempted to leave, Searl "grabbed her from behind. They both fell to the floor and (he) pinned (her) to the floor, applying a chokehold," charging documents state.

The woman broke free and ran to the door. But Searl "grabbed (her) and dragged her back inside," the charges state. The woman's 75-year-old father, who had been waiting outside, went into the house to help and tackled Searl.

"(Searl) punched (the father) and pulled his ear so hard that (the father) believed (Searl) was trying to pull his ear off," according to the charges.

While the father and Searl were fighting, the wife ran to a neighbor's house for help. The father then broke free and ran out of the house. While the two were waiting for police to arrive, they saw that Searl "removed a screen from the house. A neighbor arrived home and saw a double-barreled shotgun sticking out of the window of the home. At some point, a gunshot was heard inside the residence," according to the charges.

The Utah County Metro SWAT team was called. The SWAT team arrived at the scene with an armored vehicle. The vehicle drove toward the house with five officers inside.

"Ultimately, (Searl) fired a weapon at the SWAT vehicle, hitting the radiator. Officers in the Bearcat could see the long gun barrel protrude and retract several times from the residence's window, pointed directly at the officers in the Bearcat. (Searl) again shot at the Bearcat, striking it. Officers returned fire at that point. (Searl) was struck by shrapnel in the back of his head and surrendered to police," the charges state.

Police say Searl sustained "minor" injuries and was booked into the Utah County Jail after being treated.