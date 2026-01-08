Public's help sought by Herriman police in ongoing homicide investigation

HERRIMAN — Police in Herriman are seeking information from the public for their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a shallow grave in Tooele County last month.

Jeffrey Maurico Lopez, 32, was arrested in connection with the death of Kevin Van Beuge, 60, of Herriman.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Dec. 29 for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and abuse or desecration of a dead body.

Van Beuge was reported missing by his family one day after he left his home on Dec. 27, with the intent of buying auto parts from another man — but was shot and killed, police say. His body was left in his truck for more than a day while the gunman allegedly drove around before dumping his body in Tooele, according to police.

On Thursday, Herriman police said their detectives want to speak with anyone who may have seen that truck, a blue 2019 Ford Ranger in the Tooele County area between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.

Investigators are specifically looking for any footage or tips about the truck being spotted in the area of Stansbury Island or south of Stockton east of state Route 36 and south of state Route 73, police said in a media release Thursday.

Additionally, detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have had any transactions with Lopez during the same time frame.

Those with information they feel may be helpful to detectives regarding this investigation are asked to reach out to the Herriman Police Department at 801-858-0035, and reference case number HR25-24632.