Where to watch bald eagles in Utah in celebration of America 250

SALT LAKE CITY — This year marks the U.S.'s 250th birthday, and one way to celebrate is to view one of its more majestic symbols, which has a home in Utah.

The bald eagle has been an official national symbol since 1782, a few years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence and a year before the American Revolutionary War officially came to an end.

Its origin as a symbol dates back to the country's first seal, which underwent several revisions before a formal design was adopted. Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams agreed on "E Pluribus Unum" — Latin for "out of many, one" — as a motto for a seal that was proposed hours after the Declaration of Independence was signed, but the formal seal was tabled for a later time, the National Archives wrote.

A second design was proposed in 1780, only to be set aside again until the topic resumed in 1782.

There was some debate over a bird used in the design, but it was between eagle species, and not the turkey legend, as noted by History.com. William Barton, a Pennsylvania lawyer, submitted a design with a white eagle, which was switched to a bald eagle following feedback from Charles Thomson, the secretary of the Continental Congress during the founding of the nation.

The motto from 1776 stuck, as did many other elements of Barton's concept. From there, the bald eagle became a symbol used in all things U.S., including documents, currency, flags and even buildings. For instance, the Frank E. Moss U.S. Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City includes a pair of bald eagle heads jutting out of its front facade.

Interestingly enough, the bald eagle wasn't officially the nation's bird until Congress passed a bill to change that a little more than a year ago. The bill confirmed what most people had already assumed, considering all the symbolism that has lasted nearly 250 years.

Finding bald eagles in Utah

Part of what makes bald eagles the perfect U.S. symbol is that they're native, and can be found nearly everywhere in the country. While they can be found year-round in many parts of Utah, they're more likely to be found in the winter, as part of the species' nonbreeding range, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

A bald eagle flies over a section of Farmington Bay in Farmington on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: Carter Williams, KSL.com)

"Bald eagles are iconic birds, and it is always exciting to see them in the wild," said Adam Kavalunas, southern region outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

It's not difficult to find them in certain wildland places.

Where to find bald eagles These are more than a dozen places that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recommends for eagle viewing over the winter months. Colorado River: Eagles are common in areas near the river north of Moab.

Eagles are common in areas near the river north of Moab. Deer Creek/Jordanelle reservoirs: Both reservoirs are located off of U.S. 189 in Wasatch County.

Both reservoirs are located off of U.S. 189 in Wasatch County. Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area: 325 W Glovers Lane in Farmington. Parts of the management area currently require a fishing or hunting license to enter.

325 W Glovers Lane in Farmington. Parts of the management area currently require a fishing or hunting license to enter. Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge: 8545 Auto Tour Route near the Tooele-Juab county line.

8545 Auto Tour Route near the Tooele-Juab county line. Huntington State Park: 865 Mohrland Road in Huntington, Emery County.

865 Mohrland Road in Huntington, Emery County. Ouray National Wildlife Refuge: 19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett, Uintah County.

19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett, Uintah County. Recapture Reservoir: Located along U.S. 191 between Monticello and Blanding in San Juan County.

Located along U.S. 191 between Monticello and Blanding in San Juan County. Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area: Eagles can be found near the Compton's Knoll section of the management area, which is west of Corinne.

Eagles can be found near the Compton's Knoll section of the management area, which is west of Corinne. San Pitch River: Eagles can be found by the trees near 8250 East and 20500 North outside of Mount Pleasant.

Eagles can be found by the trees near 8250 East and 20500 North outside of Mount Pleasant. Scofield State Park: 5 W. 1000 North in Helper.

5 W. 1000 North in Helper. Utah Lake/Provo River Delta: Eagles are often found near Utah Lake State Park and the Provo River Delta on the west end of Provo.

Eagles are often found near Utah Lake State Park and the Provo River Delta on the west end of Provo. Wales Reservoir: Eagles can be found near the reservoir south of Fountain Green, Sanpete County, as well as other parts of the Fountain Green area.

Eagles can be found near the reservoir south of Fountain Green, Sanpete County, as well as other parts of the Fountain Green area. Weber River: Eagles are common in the trees below Echo Reservoir near Croydon, Morgan County.

Eagles are common in the trees below Echo Reservoir near Croydon, Morgan County. Willard Bay Reservoir: 900 W. 650 North in Willard.

Utah wildlife officials are also holding a free bald eagle viewing event near Cedar City on Friday, where participants can learn more about the nation's bird. It will last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information about the event can be found on a webpage that the division created.