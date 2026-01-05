Man convicted of killing security guard denied parole; new hearing scheduled for next year

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted killer who at times spoke in a rambling manner at his last parole hearing will spend at least another year in prison.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has announced a rehearing for Roger Allen Malcolm, 69, scheduled for February 2027.

Malcolm was convicted of murder, a first-degree felony, for the Dec. 26, 2007, shooting death of Verne Jenkins, 31, a security guard at Sapp Brothers, 1953 W. California. The two fought as Jenkins attempted to escort Malcolm out of the business. During the fight, Malcolm pulled out a gun and fatally shot Jenkins.

On Dec. 16, Malcolm went before the Board of Pardons for the first time. But as he did during his trial, Malcolm contended that he was only trying to defend himself that day. Malcolm spoke almost continuously during his 40-minute hearing, often in a rambling manner as he tried to explain why he shot Jenkins.

In addition to talking about what happened the day of the shooting, Malcolm told the board about how he couldn't understand why a bystander who claimed to be a war-time medic could not help Jenkins because Malcom had seen an episode of "M.A.S.H.," in which a person with a similar injury was saved; how he had put together a 6-foot by 4-foot color chart showing the structure and history of the National Football League while incarcerated and was disappointed that the parole board had not received a copy; and how he believes his public defender at trial was in cahoots with the state.

According to the board's letter denying parole for now, Malcolm will be required before his next hearing to complete a mental health exam and participate in a cognitive behavior therapy class at the prison.