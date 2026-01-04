Former Utah attorney general candidate admits to attempting to bribe a fellow candidate

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A former attorney general candidate admitted on Friday in 3rd District Court to attempting to offer an office in exchange for support of his campaign.

Frank Demcy Mylar, 63, of Murray, entered a guilty plea to attempted bribery in elections, a class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea in abeyance. If he follows the plea terms throughout the next year, the case will be dismissed instead of being entered as a conviction. Attorneys agreed that he would not pay a fee for the plea in abeyance.

In addition to having no law violations aside from minor traffic citations, Mylar's plea included two unique conditions — he is required to take on at least two pro bono cases and to not run for public office during that year.

Third District Judge James Blanch said this deal allows Mylar to reflect on his actions while not having his actions continue to follow him through a criminal record.

"I hope it's been a learning experience for you," the judge said.

Mylar was initially charged with bribery in elections, a third-degree felony.

According to charging documents, he sent a text message to Trent Christensen, another candidate for Utah attorney general, offering a job at the office in exchange for an endorsement.

Christensen reported the text to law enforcement, which charging documents say said:

"Hey Trent. In my last day of trial and by God's grace my campaign has picked up more steam. I won in Weber and was only there 10 minutes. Overwhelmingly won Davis. If you could endorse me before the convention I would definitely include you in my office. Think about it for a few days. Thx. Good luck today."

About six hours after sending the first text, Mylar sent another asking Christensen to disregard the first text and that it was not an offer. He sent two more afterward apologizing and saying he believed Christensen had withdrawn.

Mylar later lost the GOP primary to Derek Brown.

Mylar has run a private law practice for over two decades, focusing on constitutional and government litigation, law enforcement, civil rights and religious liberty. Before that, he worked in the attorney general's office for 12 years and served as director of legal affairs for the Utah Department of Corrections.