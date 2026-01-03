New year, smarter home: 7 AI-powered Kickstarter projects that actually solve problems

By Brooke Nally for KSL | Posted - Jan. 3, 2026 at 3:37 p.m.

 
A variety of artificial-intelligence driven projects are vying for funding on Kickstarter.

SALT LAKE CITY — The phrase "AI" is everywhere these days, but for most of us in Utah, the real value of tech isn't in a chatbot — it's in tools that help us manage a busy household, stay safe on the trails or finally organize the garage.

As we kick off 2026, Kickstarter has become a launchpad for hardware that moves AI off your screen and into real life. Whether you're a hobbyist looking for professional tools or a parent trying to reclaim a few hours of the week, here are seven active and approved projects making waves this year.

1. The Digital Companion: White Rabbit® 3-in-1 AI Companion

The White Rabbit is a conversation starter for the modern home. It's a sleek, ceiling-mounted device that combines a smart speaker, a 360-degree security camera, and dynamic lighting that mimics natural sunlight.

  • The AI advantage: Unlike standard static hubs, it uses AI motion tracking and gesture control. It follows you naturally as you move through a room, adjusting light levels to suit your activity and ensuring your smart home feels "alive."
  • Why it fits Utah homes: It's an all-in-one solution for home security and ambiance that doesn't clutter up your counter space.
  • Pricing: Early-bird pledges start at $881.

2. The Mental Reset: BrainBlink Pocket-Sized Arcade

In an age of "doom-scrolling," BrainBlink is a physical, tactile device designed to replace your social media habit with something productive. It features real buttons and 60-second games that use an AI-driven "Adaptive Difficulty Engine."

BrainBlink is a handheld memory and skill console that works in short, intense sessions that train attention.
BrainBlink is a handheld memory and skill console that works in short, intense sessions that train attention. (Photo: Kickstarter)

  • The AI advantage: The device analyzes your reaction times and performance in real-time, adjusting the challenge level to keep you in a "flow state." It's designed to improve focus, memory, and processing speed.
  • Why it fits Utah homes: It's a perfect, screen-free way to keep kids (or adults) entertained during road trips to Zion or long commutes.
  • Pricing: Pledges start at $39.

3. The Professional Workshop: Loopzizo K-100 SLS 3D Printer

For the serious Utah makers and engineers, the Loopzizo K-100 is a major technological leap. Traditional 3D printers use plastic "string," but this uses a laser to fuse powder (SLS), allowing you to print industrial-strength nylon parts with zero support required.

  • The AI advantage: SLS printing used to be incredibly complex. The K-100 uses AI software to automatically analyze your 3D files and preset laser parameters, making industrial-grade printing literally "press-and-go."
  • Why it fits Utah homes: Perfect for local inventors looking to prototype injection-molding-quality parts in their own garage.
  • Pricing: Super early-bird tiers start at $5,199.

4. The Essential EDC: JETBEAM E28 All-in-1 Flashlight

Utah is the land of "just in case" emergency prep. The Jetbeam E28 isn't just a flashlight; it's a multi-tool. It packs a 3300-lumen floodlight, a green laser and a UV light into one palm-sized body.

  • The AI advantage: Smart power management ensures you get the most out of its 7,000 mAh battery, and it doubles as a high-speed power bank to charge your phone in a pinch.
  • Why it fits Utah homes: It's the ultimate "glovebox tool" for Moab or the Uintas. Use the UV light to spot pet stains and the magnetic base for hands-free car repairs.
  • Pricing: Pledges start at $87.

5. The Private Powerhouse: Olares One Local AI Desktop

If you're curious about AI but want to keep your data private, the Olares One is the answer. This high-performance mini-PC features an RTX 5090 Mobile GPU and is designed to run AI models entirely offline.

  • The AI advantage: It processes everything locally on your desk. This eliminates monthly AI subscription fees and ensures your private documents and photos never touch a cloud server.
  • Why it fits Utah homes: Ideal for remote workers and creative professionals who need AI power without the privacy risks.
  • Pricing: Pledges start at $2,999.

6. The Laundry Hack: Launbot Portable Dryer & Iron

Stop standing over the ironing board. Launbot is a compact device that hangs in your closet and uses AI-controlled heat to dry and straighten clothes simultaneously.

Lunabot helps dry and iron clothing right from the washer.
Lunabot helps dry and iron clothing right from the washer. (Photo: Kickstarter)

  • The AI advantage: Built-in sensors monitor fabric temperature every second to ensure your clothes are crisp and dry in minutes without any heat damage.
  • Why it fits Utah homes: A "set it and forget it" tool for busy mornings. It even features UV-C sterilization for gym gear.
  • Pricing: Early-bird specials start at $109.

7. The Commuter's Safety Net: Kaverox 65W Tracker Charger

New Year's resolutions often involve getting more organized. The Kaverox is a high-speed 65W car charger that doubles as a dual-system vehicle tracker.

  • The smart advantage: It integrates with Apple and Google "Find My" networks and features 30-day offline tracking and real-time battery voltage monitoring.
  • Why it fits Utah homes: Peace of mind for Utah families — you'll always know where the car is parked and if your battery is too weak to start on a freezing January morning.
  • Pricing: Pledges start at $39.

Crowdfunding always comes with a bit of "wait and see," but these projects show that AI is finally maturing into something practical. Instead of just being a toy on our phones, it's becoming the brain behind the tools that keep our homes running smoothly and our hobbies more productive.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied to the project. If you are considering making a deposit into the account, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.

Brooke Nally for KSLBrooke Nally
Brooke Nally has contributed to KSL since 2016. She is native to Utah but likes to see other parts of the world as often as she can.
