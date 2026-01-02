Utah Rep. Jordan Teuscher faces GOP challenger for reelection

SALT LAKE CITY — Another Republican state lawmaker is facing an intraparty challenge as he seeks reelection later this year.

Scott Stephenson, a law enforcement leader and former chairman of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, announced this week that he would run for Utah House District 44, which is currently held by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan.

"For too long, our district has lacked real representation," Stephenson said in an announcement video. "Our voices are dismissed, our concerns ignored. As a result, residents rightfully feel like politicians are putting their personal agendas ahead of representing those who put them in office."

"We deserve better," he added.

Teuscher announced he would seek reelection on Wednesday, setting up a contest between two Republicans for the seat.

"Utah gave me the chance to learn, serve, work and build a life," Teuscher said in a Facebook post announcing his reelection campaign. "I want to protect those opportunities and make sure our state remains a place where families can thrive. I want my kids, and yours, to grow up in a state that protects freedom, strengthens families, supports great schools, welcomes innovation and prepares the next generation to build an even better future."

In a sense, the 2026 race won't be the first time Teuscher and Stephenson have faced off. Teuscher was the sponsor of HB267 last year, a bill banning public unions from collectively bargaining to negotiate wages and benefits. As the executive director of the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police, Stephenson was part of a coalition of labor groups that fought to have the law overturned.

The law was eventually repealed in December, and lawmakers have said they will work with labor groups to craft policy on the issue going forward.

Teuscher's not the only Republican lawmaker facing a challenge from within the party this year. Freshman Rep. Doug Fiefia, R-Herriman, said he plans to challenge state Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, rather than run for reelection in November.

Jake Hunsaker, a businessman who ran for Congress as a Republican in 2022, said he is running to fill Fiefia's seat in the House.

At the same time, Rep. Mike Kohler, R-Midway, is not running for reelection. He has served since 2021 representing Summit and Wasatch counties in the Utah House of Representatives.

"My six years have been a great experience, but it's time for someone else to represent this district," Kohler told KSL. "I look forward to more time with my family. Thanks to the voters of Wasatch County and Park City for the opportunity to represent them."

Candidates for state legislative seats can file until Jan. 8, so several sitting lawmakers have signaled their intent not to seek reelection as the deadline approaches.

They include Majority Assistant Whip Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville; Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse; Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City; Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay; Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price; Rep. Matthew Gwynn, R-Farr West; and Rep. Karen Peterson, R-Clinton.

Contributing: Daniel Woodruff