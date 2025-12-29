Utah lawmaker to resign as daughter recovers after being hit by truck

FARR WEST, Weber County — Utah Rep. Matthew Gwynn plans to resign in March to spend more time with his family as his daughter recovers from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle earlier this year.

Gwynn, a Republican from Farr West in Weber County, announced his intentions to step down following next year's legislative session in a letter to House Speaker Mike Schultz, R- Hooper, signed Dec. 19.

His daughter, Ashlyn, a sophomore on Cal State Fullerton's women's soccer team, was hit by a truck while riding scooters with a teammate near campus on their way to a men's soccer match on Sept. 27, according to NBC News. Ashlyn Gwynn's teammate, Lauren Turner, was also struck in the same incident and died six weeks later.

Ashlyn Gwynn suffered a traumatic brain injury, and throughout her recovery, doctors said they could not guarantee that she would live, Matthew Gwynn wrote. When she was stabilized, doctors cautioned that she may never regain consciousness and if she did, she might not be able to walk or speak again.

"Today, Ashlyn is walking with assistance, and after two months of silence, we are so fortunate to hear her voice again," the lawmaker wrote. "While being cautious about providing false hope and setting realistic expectations, one common theme espoused by every one of her providers was that an actively engaged family support system will be one of the most significant and controllable variables in contributing to positive outcomes."

Ashlyn Gwynn's recovery has been "prodigious" and "touched by divine intervention," her father wrote, but said she still faces a long road ahead. A GoFundMe* account has been set up to help the family raise money to cover medical expenses and other related costs.

Matthew Gwynn said he has always sought to do what is in the best interest of both his family and community, and be an example to his children of working to leave a positive mark on their community.

"Public service is so rewarding and at times addictive. It is a demanding labor of love that, if left unchecked, will consume more time than we have available to feed it," he wrote. "While I have always stated that family is my priority, upon careful reflection, quite often that balance hasn't been something I have lived up to."

Even before his daughter's injury, Matthew Gwynn said he and his wife, Shelly, had already agreed that he would run for reelection next year but serve only one more term in the Legislature. The couple has discussed their plans since the incident but didn't want to rush to make a decision about whether to run for a final term.

Matthew Gwynn ultimately decided to step away "as the window to file draws closer and the necessity of my increased presence at home becomes clearer." He said he plans to serve through the next legislative session and step down effective March 9, the Monday after the 45-day session ends.

"I cannot fully articulate the love that I have for this body and those individuals that comprise it. I am so appreciative and grateful to the citizens of House District 6 who trusted and elected me three times to represent them," he wrote. "I'm so proud of the work we do and I'm hopeful that I have set an example by which my children are proud."

Matthew Gwynn was first elected in 2020. He serves on the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee and the School Security Task Force, and is the chief of the Roy Police Department.

He represents the northwest portion of Weber County and parts of Box Elder County, including eastern Brigham City.

Candidates can file to run for state legislative seats between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, and several lawmakers have already announced plans not to run for reelection, including Majority Assistant Whip Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville; Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse; Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City; Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay; and Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price.

Contributing: Daniel Woodruff