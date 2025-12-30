Father killed child, himself in Tremonton murder-suicide, police say

TREMONTON — Police announced Tuesday that a Tremonton father killed his child and then himself in a murder-suicide earlier this month.

On Dec. 16, police reported that they responded to a "tragic incident involving a child" in Tremonton, but no details were released at the time, and police would not confirm that any deaths had occurred.

On Tuesday, Tremonton-Garland Police Chief Dustin Cordova announced in a statement that the incident was a murder-suicide where a father and a child were found dead.

"All evidence confirms this was an isolated domestic incident in which a father intentionally killed his child before taking his own life," Cordova said.

Police on Tuesday did not release details about what occurred, and Cordova said he would not release the name of the child, a murder victim, or the father, a murder suspect.

Obituaries from Tremonton indicate that Ricky Gonzales, 36, and his daughter, Rissa AdaLynn Gonzales, 7, both died on Dec. 16.

Rissa's obituary describes her as "a vibrant and joyful soul" who "made a lasting impression on every life she touched."

Rissa "delighted in dancing and cheering with VaDels Dance Studio, showcasing her infectious energy and enthusiasm. She also enjoyed playing softball with Tremonton Rec. Her love for gymnastics and reading complemented her playful nature, while her playful use of Snapchat filters earned her the affectionate title of 'Filter Queen.' However, nothing brought her more joy than the precious time she spent with her beloved mother, Katie," the obituary says.

A GoFundMe account* was created by a friend of Rissa's mother, who said she "lost her daughter to her ex" and now has to plan for a funeral for a little girl who was only 7 years old and in the second grade.

Cordova said the situation is painful for those involved and requested that the community be respectful to the families of those who died. He said calls like these are difficult and have a lasting impact on the responding officers.

"This is a devastating loss. As a police chief and as a parent, there are no words that truly capture the pain of losing a child. My heart is with the family and loved ones who are now facing unimaginable grief," Cordova said. "This year has been an especially heavy one for our community and for our department."

Two Tremonton-Garland officers — Sgt. Lee Sorensen and officer Eric Estrada — were shot and killed Aug. 17 while responding to a domestic violence call in Tremonton. Box Elder County sheriff's deputy Mike Allred and his K-9, Azula, were also shot and injured nearby.

