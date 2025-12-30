Salt Lake man charged with creating a 'scene' to get police attention

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man is now facing criminal charges accusing him of causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage at two apartment buildings and trying to start a fire in one so police would help him find his missing dog.

Jonah Singer, 30, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with attempted aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; two counts of burglary and three counts of causing property damage, second-degree felonies; burglary and five counts of causing property damage, third-degree felonies; causing property damage, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On Dec. 26, Singer hurled rocks through windows of the Citizen West Apartments, 255 N. 500 West, and caused additional damage at the Salt Lake Crossing Apartments, 470 W. 200 North, and at Sunroom Coffee located in the complex lobby, according to charging documents.

At least three vehicles at the Citizen West Apartments were also damaged by Singer, the charges state. Inside the building, investigators found additional damage and a flammable liquid poured throughout the complex.

"Multiple dried puddles and drops of the liquid were located within a stairwell, from the first to the seventh floor," the charges state. "Video surveillance shows Singer enter the stairwell and pour liquid from a blue and white metal canister onto the stairs as he descends."

More liquid was poured in the lobby. Damage to the lobby floor is estimated to be $45,000, according to charging documents.

At the Salt Lake Crossing Apartments, Singer was spotted screaming from a second-floor balcony and was taken into custody.

"Law enforcement and fire investigators observed significant damage to three large pane glass windows at the lobby entrance to the Salt Lake Crossing Apartment Complex. Inside the lobby, multiple Christmas displays and furniture were damaged, and trash and dog biscuits were left in the fountain. On the front desk, a canister labeled 'fuel denatured alcohol' was located," the charges state.

In the lobby of the Salt Lake Crossing Apartments, investigators also found "significant damage" to Sunroom Coffee.

"The metal accordion-style security fence was forced free of its anchors and bent to the floor. The inner pane of the front door window was also broken. There was significant damage to the coffee shop's electronics, products and furniture," the charges allege.

After being taken into custody, Singer claimed he had asked another tenant to walk his dog, but then feared he would not return the dog.

"Singer indicated he caused damage to the apartment complexes and spread the fuel to get the attention of police, so they could help locate his dog. When asked if he was going to start a fire with the fuel, Singer responded, 'In a sense, yes. I was planning to get the police to come here because I didn't have a phone. So, that was the only way I knew how to do it, was to cause a scene.' Singer did not set a fire, but advised, 'the next step was lighting a fire,'" according to the charges.