2 Minnesota residents charged with trafficking 150 pounds of meth on I-15

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Dec. 30, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

 
Two Minnesota residents were charged earlier this month in federal court with trafficking 150 pounds of drugs through Utah.

Two Minnesota residents were charged earlier this month in federal court with trafficking 150 pounds of drugs through Utah. (ALDECA studio, Shutterstock)

Save Story

FILLMORE — Two Minnesota residents were charged earlier this month in federal court with trafficking 150 pounds of drugs through Utah.

Guy Francis Bloomquist, 66, of Fridley, Minnesota, and Leslie Elisabeth Gordon, 45, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 9. They were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The two were pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in October for a window tint violation while traveling on I-15 in Millard County. After speaking with the vehicle's occupants, the trooper deployed a narcotic detection K-9, which indicated there were illegal narcotics in the car, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located 53 plastic-wrapped packages, totaling about 150 pounds of methamphetamine. The two were arrested and taken into custody at the Millard County Jail.

On Dec. 15, Bloomquist and Gordon made their first appearances in federal court. A two-day jury trial is scheduled for February.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsCentral Utah
Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  