2 Minnesota residents charged with trafficking 150 pounds of meth on I-15

FILLMORE — Two Minnesota residents were charged earlier this month in federal court with trafficking 150 pounds of drugs through Utah.

Guy Francis Bloomquist, 66, of Fridley, Minnesota, and Leslie Elisabeth Gordon, 45, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 9. They were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The two were pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in October for a window tint violation while traveling on I-15 in Millard County. After speaking with the vehicle's occupants, the trooper deployed a narcotic detection K-9, which indicated there were illegal narcotics in the car, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located 53 plastic-wrapped packages, totaling about 150 pounds of methamphetamine. The two were arrested and taken into custody at the Millard County Jail.

On Dec. 15, Bloomquist and Gordon made their first appearances in federal court. A two-day jury trial is scheduled for February.