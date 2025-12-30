Fatal shooting in South Jordan the result of an argument that 'escalated quickly,' family says

SOUTH JORDAN — Friends and family of the man shot and killed at a South Jordan house say his death was not gang-related.

Rather, those who found 34-year-old Alexander Powell on a residential driveway with bullet wounds in his body said the shooting resulted from an argument at a holiday party that escalated.

Brandy Stone hosted the party for friends and family on Friday night, Dec. 26, in a home near 11500 South Copperstone Drive in South Jordan. The guests included Alex Powell, which whom she shares a 13-year-old son.

"(It was) me and my kids, him (Alexander Powell) and his wife and their kids. We had some other friends over with their kids," Stone told KSL.

She said an argument broke out between Powell and two other party guests, who Stone is also close to.

"I guess it started outside, and then it traveled into my kitchen area," Stone said. "And then they went outside."

Then, Stone said, she heard the gunshots.

"I came out of the garage and, you know, heard the gunshots and seen Alex on the ground. My son ... seen it, too," she said. She said she found Powell on her driveway. He'd been shot.

The other men had taken off.

Stone and her brother Brian Winters said they have no idea what the fight was about.

"I've got a 15-year-old-daughter with, you know, Kevin's sister," Winters said. "You know … we've been interlinked like this for, you know, long time. Many years even before that. And this just shouldn't have happened."

One of the questions they're both asking is why guns were brought to the party.

"We're all family. What? Why did they have a gun over here anyways," Stone said. "There was so many kids over here, it could have been a worse situation."

South Jordan police have arrested Kevin Scarborough and Zachary Prescott in relation to the shooting.

There is a GoFundMe* set up for Powell's family.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.