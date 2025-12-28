2nd man in custody in connection with South Jordan fatal shooting

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SOUTH JORDAN — A second man is in police custody after a man was killed overnight Saturday in a shooting.

Zachary Prescott was arrested Sunday and booked in jail for investigation of homicide, according to a statement from the South Jordan Police Department.

Kevin Charles Scarbourough, 38, was arrested for investigation of murder Saturday, according to a police booking affidavit.

According to the police statement, members of the South Valley SWAT Team served a search warrant in Duchesne County in connection to the shooting Sunday morning.

Detectives later made contact with Prescott, who surrendered without incident, according to the statement.

Alexander Powell, 34, was killed in the shooting in South Jordan overnight Saturday, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police located Powell with multiple gunshot wounds near 11500 S. Copper Stone Drive, South Jordan police said in a statement.

Police administered medical aid, and Powell was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

South Jordan police said via a statement that the investigation remains active, and there are no outstanding suspects.

This report may be updated.