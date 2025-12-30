Tooele residents to welcome 2026 with annual plunge into frigid Stansbury Lake

STANSBURY PARK — While many people may be at home on New Year's Day, taking advantage of a day off work, dozens are expected to jump Stansbury Lake's bone-chilling water for the annual Ice Breaker Plunge.

Cassandra Arnell, a trustee at the Stansbury Service District, said her husband, Darin, started the event 15 years ago. Despite the typical cold weather for January, more than 100 people take part in the frigid festivity each year — along with many others who come as spectators.

"So we not only get jumpers, but we get a lot of people that just come and watch through the years. Some of them become jumpers themselves, but a lot of them just like the spectacle. We get so many fun people that come in costume, that get creative about how they enter the water," Arnell told KSL.com.

The Arnells' tradition began more than 1,400 miles away, when they lived in Chicago.

Cassandra Arnell said one New Year's Eve, she dared her husband to jump into the bitterly cold waters of Lake Michigan, where she said the activity is a tradition for many people.

"And so he did it first, got more friends to do it the next year — and then when we moved here, we thought, 'Oh, we've got a lake in our backyard, why don't we do it here?'" she recalled.

What started with a handful of people taking on a chilly adventure to splash into the new year expanded into a community event, attracting more people of all ages on Jan. 1.

"We've had over 100 people the last few years, and we get pretty close to 200 if we have those, like, ideal conditions," Arnell said.

Mother Nature didn't provide weather conditions for ice to form on the water for New Year's Day in 2025. According to KSL meteorologists, Thursday's forecast currently calls for wet conditions with valley rain and mountain snow.

While the reasons people enjoy jumping into the water on a cold winter day may vary, Arnell said there is a warm sense of community and generosity among those in attendance. Participants and spectators at the Ice Breaker Plunge are asked to bring food, clothing and/or cash donations to benefit the Switchpoint Resource Center in Tooele.

"People have been giving all month, I'm sure; but to once again, just in gratitude or whatever, give to a good cause," Arnell said.

To boost efforts to support those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity, Arnell added that a donor has agreed to contribute $10 for every person who jumps into the water.

"There's no requirement to donate anything, but even if you just jump — that's going to help create more donations for the local Switchpoint Center," she said.

In addition to the plunge, the festivities also include music and refreshments. Arnell said the North Tooele Fire District will also be on hand.

Jon Smith, public information officer for the North Tooele Fire District, said the district's crews look forward to the event each year.

"It's both an opportunity to share New Year's Day with the community we serve as well as a great training opportunity for our firefighters to work on cold water rescue in a real-world setting," he told KSL.

The Ice Breaker Plunge is hosted by the Stansbury Service Agency's Parks and Recreation District; it's also one of the many America250 events being held in Tooele County.

There isn't a fee for people who want to take the plunge, and Arnell said registration is still open for those who want to participate. She encouraged people to sign up online beforehand.

The event kicks off at noon on New Year's Day from the Stansbury Park Clubhouse Dock area, located at 1 Country Club Drive.