Watch live: Decisions on public access to Tyler Robinson murder hearings expected

The judge in the Tyler Robinson capital murder case is expected to announce several decisions this morning regarding public access to the case.

The hearing will be conducted remotely, but 4th District Judge Tony Graf has agreed to turn off Robinson's video during the hearing, allowing him to make an "appearance" by audio only.

Robinson, 22, of Washington, Washington County, is charged with shooting and killing Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. Kirk, 31 — a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA — was sitting under a tent of an outdoor amphitheater-courtyard area at Utah Valley University, speaking in front of approximately 3,000 people, when he was shot in the neck by a gunman on the roof of the nearby Losee Center building.

Monday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

During a hearing on Dec. 11, Graf considered arguments regarding whether audio and transcripts of a hearing he closed to the public on Oct. 24 should be released to the public, as well as motions by attorneys representing the media to be recognized as limited party status interveners so they will automatically be notified of future proposals to close any court hearings to the public or proposals to classify any documents as private.

The first issue was discussed in private for nearly two hours at the last hearing. David Reymann, an attorney representing one group of media interveners — including KSL — debated with prosecutors and defense attorneys about which parts of the sealed information should be released to the public and what should remain redacted. Graf says he will announce his ruling on that issue this morning.

Likewise, Graf is also expected to announce his decision on whether attorneys for the media will be recognized as limited party status interveners.

"If they file a motion that wants to classify something as nonpublic … we have the right to be heard on these issues," Reymann said at the last hearing.

For example, the defense noted that they anticipate filing a motion soon requesting that no cameras be allowed in the courtroom — something Reymann says he will oppose.

