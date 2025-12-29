Orem man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for sodomy on a child

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Dec. 29, 2025 at 6:37 a.m.

 
An Orem man was sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday for sodomy on a child stemming from a July 11 incident in West Haven.

OGDEN — An Orem man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for sodomy on a child stemming from a July 11 incident involving a 12-year-old girl in West Haven.

Second District Judge Matthew Hansen sentenced Andrew Oldroyd, 37, to a term of 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Oldroyd pleaded guilty to the sodomy charge, a first-degree felony, on Nov. 4, as part of a plea deal. In exchange, four other counts were dismissed, including rape of a child and object rape of a child, first-degree felonies; sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and distribution of material harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Oldroyd said he initially interacted with the girl on Snapchat and acknowledged he knew she was 12 years old. He met up with her at a pool party in West Haven on July 11 and made her perform a sex act inside a women's restroom in the pool area.

Ahead of sentencing, defense attorney Carolyn Howard submitted a sentencing memorandum on behalf of her client, noting "the challenges he has faced" in life. Among other things, he was diagnosed with autism-spectrum-disorder in 2019, suffered teasing by classmates as a child, and was abused at a preschool as a 3-year-old, according to the memo.

