Ogden man charged with 15 crimes stemming from antisemitic threats, homemade bombs

OGDEN — An Ogden man arrested this week and accused of making online threats targeting the Jewish community now faces 15 criminal charges, 14 of them felonies.

Skyler AJ Rose, 21, was charged in 2nd District Court Wednesday with six counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction, a first-degree felony, stemming from the discovery of six homemade bombs at his home. He was also charged with threat of terrorism and four counts of possession of explosive devices stemming from materials for four more bombs authorities found at the home, second-degree felonies; three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon with criminal intent, a third-degree felony; and reckless endangerment stemming from the presence of the bombs and bomb materials in his home, a class A misdemeanor.

Rose potentially faces "victim targeting" penalty enhancements on all 14 felony counts if found guilty.

Ogden police arrested Rose on Tuesday after receiving a tip relayed by the Salt Lake City field office of the FBI that someone in Ogden had made "threatening statements involving weapons and an intent to blow up a synagogue." The alleged threats were made on X, and authorities tracked the X account used to Rose's home, according to charging documents.

The photo shows the Ogden neighborhood where Skyler Rose lived on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. Police say they found six homemade bombs in his home and the man, who allegedly made antisemitic statements, now faces 15 charges, including six counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

The social media threats contained "specific antisemitic language," with one message saying, "I wanna blow up a synagogue," that included a "sunglass smile emoji," the charges state.

Other statements took aim at Israel and the Jewish people and extolled Adolf Hitler. "I'll have to take a couple Jews out with me then. Death to Israel!!!" and "I will devote my life to killing you children of Satan," were among others, according to court documents.

'A clear and present danger'

Rose family members allowed police to enter the home when they arrived to investigate the matter on Tuesday, and they spotted "what appeared to be a metal pipe bomb" inside Rose's bedroom from afar, even before entering it. After securing a search warrant, police reported finding six "homemade bombs" that appeared to be operational.

"In addition to the completed bombs, there were components for four additional bombs, including the pipes, explosive material, detonation triggers and ball bearings to maximize personal damage," the charges allege.

Officials also reported finding two "AK-style" rifles and ammunition in Rose's room. In a shed outside the home, police say they found a .22-caliber rifle, ammunition and several bags containing tourniquets, gauze, "survivalist" material and camping gear.

"Based on the numerous antisemitic statements posted and the location of several assembled weapons of mass destruction, as well as the firearms, there is substantial reason to believe that this individual poses a clear and present danger to the community," prosecutors wrote in the charges.

Rose is being held without bail and is set to make his initial appearance in court on Monday, Dec. 29.

Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube said Wednesday that authorities had no evidence indicating any specific synagogue had been targeted and police said the matter appeared to be "an isolated incident involving a single individual."

The Anti-Defamation League reported a record number of antisemitic incidents in 2024, 9,354.

Separately, Rose pleaded no contest in Ogden Justice Court earlier this year to discharging a weapon inside Ogden city limits, a class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct and both pleas were held in abeyance. Police were responding to a call of possible shots fired on May 20 when they encountered and arrested Rose.

A witness who reported the incident to authorities saw Rose walking toward a field, "acting very suspicious and creepy," according to a police booking affidavit. "They stated they tried saying 'hi,' but the suspect ignored them. Once the witness heard the gunshot go off, they stated that they became very frightened and stated, 'I thought I was going to get shot,' as they went back inside to call police."

Those who make pleas in abeyance may have their charges dismissed if they meet certain conditions, including committing no other crimes. Rose is scheduled for a review of his case in that matter on Jan. 26.