Hanukkah celebration proceeds as Utah rabbis say they 'will not give in to terror'

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rabbis said they "will not give in to terror" and plan to celebrate Hanukkah at the state Capitol Sunday evening, despite a massacre at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia where 11 people were killed.

"This morning, we all woke up to devastating news from Australia. An act of hatred aimed not only at innocent people, but at the very idea of Jewish light, Jewish presence, and Jewish pride," Rabbi Benny Zippel and his wife Sharonne, Rabbi Avremi Zippel and his wife Sheina, and Rabbi Moshe Nigri and his wife Sarahle said Sunday in a statement.

"It is chilling to realize that this was meant to be the first public menorah lighting in the world this Chanukah — an attempt to spread fear everywhere, to make Jews think twice about gathering, singing or shining openly."

The rabbis said Sunday night's Utah celebration now "matters more than ever."

"Tonight, we do not give in to terror. We do not dim our light. We come together — stronger, louder, prouder, and we light the darkness," they said. "We are grateful to Gov. (Spencer) Cox and his team that have confirmed the governor's attendance and participation this evening."

Two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration on a Sydney beach in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitism and terrorism. The massacre followed a wave of antisemitic attacks that have roiled the country over the past year, although the authorities didn't suggest those episodes and Sunday's shooting were connected. It is the deadliest shooting for almost three decades in a country with strict gun control laws.

One gunman was fatally shot by police and the second, who was arrested, was in critical condition, authorities said. At least 29 people were confirmed wounded, including two police officers.

Sunday night's celebration will mark the 10th year that Hanukkah is welcomed in the Capitol's rotunda. Cox will be kindling the shamash on the menorah. Also, slain Tremonton-Garland police officer Eric Estrada and Sgt. Lee Sorenson will be honored at the event for their ultimate sacrifice. The two were shot and killed Aug. 17 while responding to a domestic violence call in Tremonton.

The event is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m.

"Please be reassured: Security is the utmost priority. We are working nonstop with law enforcement at every level to take all appropriate precautions ahead of tonight's event," the rabbis said in the statement. "But beyond security, there is something even stronger — unity.

"So come. Bring your family. Sing. Stand shoulder to shoulder. Warm your heart with Jewish pride. Let the world see that when darkness tries to intimidate us, we respond with light."