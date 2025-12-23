'American Idol' singer from Idaho Falls proposed to after singing national anthem at Jazz game

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Local musician and former "American Idol" contestant Paige Anne is used to being in the spotlight, but recently all eyes were on her for something other than music — this time, it was a marriage proposal.

Paige Anne, an Idaho Falls native who appeared on "American Idol" Season 21, sang the national anthem at the Utah Jazz basketball game in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening.

Video shows her singing the national anthem, and afterward, as she walks off the basketball court, her boyfriend, Bridger Gose, starts to approach her with a ring in his hand.

"I had him down there to film," Anne told EastIdahoNews.com. "After I sang … it was scary because I was like, wait, why are you walking on the stage?"

Gose then got down on one knee, and Anne is also seen dropping down on her knee in shock. She then stands up and nods her head "yes" before throwing her arms around Gose.

Anne said she wasn't expecting to be proposed to at the game because they had plans to go ring shopping this week. Gose surprised her with a custom-made ring done at Ingram's Jewelers in Idaho Falls.

"I had to get my national anthem down to 90 seconds, and I've never had to do that before. … That probably should've perked my ears. They were like 'It's for broadcasting and sponsors,'" Anne said. "When in reality, it was so they could fit the proposal in."

Gose said there was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that went into the proposal. He had to get a background check and permission from the NBA, ESPN and the Delta Center. He didn't get approval to propose on the court until about four days before the game.

"I didn't think I'd be able to surprise her," Gose said. "I thought she'd find out in some way, so when she was actually surprised, I think we were equally surprised."

He added, "She really likes things that are unique, and I knew it wasn't something that happened very often, but it turns out nobody's ever proposed to the anthem singer (at a Jazz game) after they're done with the anthem. It was a first, which I thought made it pretty cool."

Several outlets have shared the proposal video including ESPN, the NBA and the Utah Jazz.

SHE SAID YES 💜💍 pic.twitter.com/CyIJab8tIv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 21, 2025

"We're looking at almost 2 million views altogether," Anne said about the proposal video. "Kind of crazy."

Anne began singing the national anthem at Jazz games when she was 11 years old and has sung the national anthem at a Jazz game at least 10 times over the years.

"No spotlight was stolen. That's also what a lot of people have been saying," Anne mentioned. "No spotlight was stolen. I was happy."

The couple, who has been together for a little over a year-and-a-half, expressed their gratitude to the Jazz for helping make the proposal come together. Anne said they are tentatively planning to get married mid-2027.