Millcreek man stabbed father multiple times for 'revenge,' police say

MILLCREEK — A weekend argument between a father and his adult son resulted in the son stabbing his father multiple times, police say.

Dereon James Hinmon, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted murder and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.

Unified police were called to a residence near 1300 East and 3700 South on Sunday night. The first arriving officers reported finding blood and a bloody knife inside the residence.

"I saw what appeared to be signs of a struggle or fight, as the kitchen runner rug, near the sink, was bunched up, pushed to the side, and had blood near where it would have been had it laid flat. Further, blood was present on the floor, near and around the area. I observed the blood traveling up the stairs after leaving the kitchen," according to a police booking affidavit.

A witness told officers that Hinmon and his father had been arguing most of the night "about things such as doing chores, helping around the house, etc.," the affidavit states.

Detectives further learned that Hinmon and his father have a "strained relationship." Evidence of drug use was found by police in the residence, the affidavit says.

The father was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his back and stomach. However, the father allegedly told the witness not to talk to police "as he did not want Dereon in trouble," according to the arrest report. The witness, however, told police "she is concerned and no longer feels safe with them as tenants."

The father allegedly has declined to talk to police.

When investigators questioned Hinmon, he "spoke constantly about how the victim had mentally strained (him). After several changes to the entirety of the timeline, (Hinmon) made the confession he had stabbed the victim 'a lot' and had done so to get 'revenge' and had partially wanted to hurt the victim, but also wished to kill him," the affidavit alleges.

During questioning, when officers informed Hinmon that his father might die, police say he "looked downwards, and began to smile strongly."

"I was later informed the suspect had been posing and flaunting in a modeling manner while forensics was taking photos of the suspect and bloodied clothing," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. "This assists in understanding the mental state, and lack of accountability, and emotional attachment to the reality of the events which had been committed. ... The suspect shows lack of remorse and lack of accountability."